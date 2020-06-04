Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

OI opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

