Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OSG opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.43 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,599.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 70,290 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $139,877.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 294,416 shares of company stock valued at $593,841. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,249 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

