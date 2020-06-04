Otis Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,975 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 put options.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $106,956,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $4,420,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,594,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

