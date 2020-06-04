Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE OEC opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.86. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Also, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $717,218 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,639,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 158,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after buying an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

