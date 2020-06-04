Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.