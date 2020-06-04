Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
