Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Cut to Hold at HC Wainwright

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Third Security LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 197.9% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,000 shares during the period.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

