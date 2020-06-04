OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,151,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

