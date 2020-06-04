OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $360,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

CHRW opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

