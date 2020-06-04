OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $248,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.