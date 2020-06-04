OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,495 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $874.90.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,053.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,087.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $825.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

