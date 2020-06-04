OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,965 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 14.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,818 shares of company stock worth $14,690,467. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

