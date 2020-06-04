Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & R Block in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

