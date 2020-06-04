One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSS. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.92.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

