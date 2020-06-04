On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435.83 ($5.73).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $484.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

