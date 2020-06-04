OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS OERCF opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

