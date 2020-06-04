Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 5,537,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,358,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $507,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

