Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 2,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.