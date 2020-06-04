Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 2,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.