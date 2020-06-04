NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCMYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NTT Docomo to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NTT Docomo stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.02. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.