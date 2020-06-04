NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after buying an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,977,000 after buying an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 95,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

