Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.68.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 344,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

