North West (NWC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$553.06 million for the quarter.

NWC opened at C$26.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83. North West has a twelve month low of C$16.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on North West from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

