Noodles & Co Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 475 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

