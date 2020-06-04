Noodles & Co Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 475 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
