Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.22 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

