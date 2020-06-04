Noble Financial Begins Coverage on FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.
NASDAQ:FAT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.05.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.