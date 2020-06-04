Noble Financial Begins Coverage on FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

