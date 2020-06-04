Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $233.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

