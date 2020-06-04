NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, 233,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 107,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

