Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 7.7%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) shares were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 196,690 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 602,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

