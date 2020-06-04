NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.40), 461,333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $620.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

