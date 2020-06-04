Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.92

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of -1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Netflix’s score:

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $423.05 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.