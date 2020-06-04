Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 9,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 52,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

