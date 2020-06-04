Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,479 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 630,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Navient by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NAVI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

