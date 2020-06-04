NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Up 4.4%

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.37, 4,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.04.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

