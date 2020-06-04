Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Shares Down 8.5%

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 241,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 113,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX)

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

