Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,048.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.