Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 92,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.