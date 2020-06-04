Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) to Overweight

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,453,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 6,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 51,789 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

