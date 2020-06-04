Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Software has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

