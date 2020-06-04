Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $225.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.93.

ULTA stock opened at $252.30 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $109,436,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

