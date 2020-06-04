Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,325.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $215.24 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

