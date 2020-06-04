Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.87.

NYSE:MTB opened at $113.78 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

