Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38,788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool stock opened at $130.17 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

