Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

