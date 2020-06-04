Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.