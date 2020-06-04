Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $414,000 Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.