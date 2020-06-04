Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,135 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Metlife by 318.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

