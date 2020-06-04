Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

