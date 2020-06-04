Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $190.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

