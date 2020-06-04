Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 234 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $263.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

