Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

