Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 16,737 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.17% of Gladstone Land worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Gladstone Land Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

